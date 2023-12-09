'We'll back back for the real thing' - Nassalam cut to 12-1 for Welsh Grand National after trial win

Nassalam advertised his credentials for the Coral Welsh Grand National with an impressive victory in the race's trial, leading to sponsors Coral cutting him to 12-1 (from 40) for the Chepstow marathon.

The Gary Moore-trained six-year-old relished the testing ground to surge clear of Wayfinder by five and a half lengths. He recorded a first success since February last year and kicked off a huge day for his trainer, with Le Patron landing a Grade 1 at Sandown.

Talented conditional Caoilin Quinn partnered Nassalam having schooled him in the week, and he told Sky Sports Racing: "That was a brilliant performance. He ran a good race at Aintree and we stuck the blinkers on for this as I schooled him with them and he was just a completely different horse.

"He travelled extremely well, considering the ground, and he definitely stays, which we questioned. We went a good gallop early which helped him travel and he kept on the whole way to the line."

The John and Yvonne Stone-owned Nassalam was pitched into top three-mile handicap chases in the spring and his owners hope he can prove a force in the bigger staying prizes on winter ground.

"He loves a lot of mud," John Stone added. "I assume he'll be back here after Christmas, it wasn't an easy run but all being well we'll be back for the real thing. We love the horse to bits and so pleased he's back in the winner's enclosure."

Prolific winner

The Imposter secured a ninth win from his last ten starts in the 2m7½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle for Nigel Hawke and Tom Buckley.

Read this next:

Chambard 40-1 for Grand National after providing amateur Lucy Turner with 'absolute dream' success in Becher Chase

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.