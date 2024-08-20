'We were hoping he'd win a by-election some day' - 'Liberal Democrat' Fighting Poet wins for the first time in 19 starts

Richard Phillips couldn't hide his excitement as Fighting Poet broke his maiden at the 19th attempt on the Flat in the 1m4f handicap.

Beaten just a neck at Epsom last month, the six-year-old was again positioned towards the rear of the field, but sustained his effort down the centre of the track under Billy Loughnane to pick up Torbellino close to the line.

It was a first win on the Flat in 573 days for Phillips, who told Sky Sports Racing: "He's been second and third a fair bit in his life. He's a bit like a Liberal Democrat, but we were hopeful he'd win a by-election some day.

"He doesn't wear blinkers for fashion purposes and things had to go right, but he's got the talent to run well. After his last run, he seems to be improving a little bit recently and we've changed his training regime a little bit.

"Leah [Brundle], who looks after him, has done a great job. They're a great couple and I'm delighted for them. I'm also delighted for the Adlestrop Club. They are wonderfully enthusiastic people and we've had some fun over the years and it's nice to finally get his head in front for them."

Loughnane doubled up when guiding Waleyfa to victory in the mile handicap for Daniel and Claire Kubler.

Nugget strikes gold

Berkshire Nugget was another runner getting his head in front for the first time when he justified 1-9 favouritism in the 7f maiden for trainer Andrew Balding.

Beaten on his first nine starts, the three-year-old led at the furlong pole before asserting to score by six lengths under Jason Watson.

