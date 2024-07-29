'We liked him a lot' - Invictus Gold gets career back on track after training setback

Invictus Gold overcame a training setback to run out an impressive winner of the 6f novice and continue trainer Tom Clover's fine run of form.

The juvenile hadn't been seen since finishing last of five in a Yarmouth maiden in May, but showed that run to be all wrong, travelling powerfully and asserting late on under Silvestre de Sousa to score by a length and three-quarters.

Clover, who was sending out his fourth winner from his last nine runners, said: "We liked him a lot going into the first run, so we sort of came away from Yarmouth a little disappointed.

"He's had a little setback on the gallops so we couldn't get him out any sooner, but he shaped up nicely in his home work, so it was lovely to see him do that on the track."

Girl goes in again

Sun Dancer Girl made it three wins from her last four starts when taking the 1m6f handicap under Callum Hutchinson.

The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old became the yard's first winner for owner Nick Bradley when winning in May under Hutchinson, who is now a perfect three from three on her.

"The way she won at Lingfield last time filled me and the boss up with confidence that she would see the mile and six out," Hutchinson told Sky Sports Racing.

"She's one of the first horses Nick had in with us and she's our first winner for him. She's a progressive filly."

Career-best for Joanna

Joanna Mason brought up a career-best tally of winners with victory on Daytona Lady in the 6f handicap. The victory was her 47th of the year.

