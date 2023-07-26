'We are ready to teach her more' - workmanlike Ylang Ylang continues her progression with victory in the Silver Flash

Ylang Ylang maintained her unbeaten record when making all to land the Jockey Club of Turkey Silver Flash Stakes, and in the process was cut to 7-1 (from 8) for the 1,000 Guineas and 11-2 (from 6) for the Oaks by Paddy Power.

The 1.5 million guinea daughter of Frankel hit the gates hard and raced enthusiastically in front under Ryan Moore, who was able to steady the pace from halfway. When he asked her to pick up, the 1-4 favourite was always doing enough to hold the late challenge of 18-1 shot Vespertilio, who cut the deficit to a length and a half at the line, with Mysteries a further two and a quarter lengths away in third.

Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien said: “She had a good draw and Ryan used it. He felt she ran through the line, but she is a low mover and the ground was probably a bit deep for her.

"We are ready to teach her a bit more, so we'll probably go for the Debutante [Curragh, August 19], where we'll ride her a bit more patiently as Ryan felt she was probably doing a bit too much in front.”

“She is a genuine filly and like most Frankels she wears her heart on her sleeve. We probably would have preferred to get a lead and teach her a bit more, but if nothing is going to go on you have to do the right thing. We'll make sure there's a bit more pace next time.”

Trainer Willie McCreery was pleased with the performance of Vespertilio, who had finished an eyecatching third in a Fairyhouse maiden on her debut. He said: “She is a nice filly going forward. The winner is obviously very good, but I am delighted with how my filly came on for her first run.”

Ylang Ylang's success formed the middle leg of a hat-trick for O'Brien and Moore in the first three races on the card after Brilliant's win in the 7f fillies' maiden and victory for Henry Adams in the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes.

