'We always thought she'd take us to the top table' - Dare To Dream cut to 16-1 for Oaks after Group 3 success

Owner Dun Shing Lee took a big step towards realising his lifelong ambition of having a runner in an Epsom Classic when Dare To Dream picked up stylishly to win the Group 3 Al Shira'aa Racing Prix Vanteaux under Alexis Pouchin.

Lee is based in Hong Kong these days but grew up in Epsom and gave Chantilly-based trainer Gavin Hernon a brief to buy him a yearling capable of achieving his ambition.

"The owner grew up close to the racecourse and there's a chance we could take her over for the press gallop before the Oaks, although I'd like to keep the Prix Saint-Alary open as an option," said Hernon, after a performance which led to Paddy Power cutting Dare To Dream into 16-1 (from 25) for the Betfred Oaks.

"She had a racecourse gallop and one spin up the Reservoirs [training track] ten days ago, but she was only 80 per cent today and so we're delighted. We've got the right to dare to dream and she was very well named by Mr Lee.

"We always thought she'd take us to the top table and today she proved she could."

Atlast: produced a smart turn of foot to land the Group 3 Prix La Force

Group 1 winner Sunway was the main attraction in the Group 3 Prix la Force but, after following a sedate pace, the Criterium International winner could finish only fifth under Oisin Murphy, beaten two and three-quarter lengths by Atlast .

"I'm a bit disappointed but I think there are a few circumstances that got him beaten today," said trainer David Menuisier. "Oisin was kind of kicking himself. He thinks he should have gone in front and ensured a proper tempo.

"When they changed gears he was a bit rusty and, when he found his stride, Oisin wasn't too hard on him. It's only a trial and he got tired in the last furlong."

Christophe Ferland said of the winner Atlast: "He'd been working well and his target will be the Prix du Jockey Club. We'll see if we take in the Poule d'Essai on the way."

Zarakem and Maxime Guyon after landing the Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt

Eight days on from Facteur Cheval's victory in the Dubai Turf, Jerome Reynier again showed his ability to target a race when Zarakem got the better of some big names in landing the Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt , providing a partial return on the €500,000 paid by owners Sofiane Benaroussi and Haras d'Etreham at last year's Arqana Arc sale.

"He took a while to come to hand after the winter," said Reynier. "I didn’t see him for a week while I was in Dubai, but when I came back he had really come forward. I’m delighted for his new owner.

"Three weeks to the Ganay, where the level will be much higher, is always a difficult question to weigh up. We’ll see how he comes out of this as he’s not one you can run too often."

Read these next:

'I'm still hungry for the odd winner!' - Seamie Heffernan beats old boss Aidan O'Brien on 50-1 outsider Dallas Star

'It's making me emotional' - Tasman Bay survives tack mishap to claim first win in over three years

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.