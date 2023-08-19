'We 100 per cent won that in the stalls' - Good Earth survives stewards' inquiry over fast start

Good Earth claimed the 5f handicap for Michael Herrington and apprentice Connor Planas, although the six-year-old's rapid start prompted a stewards' inquiry.

Having reviewed the incident, the stewards were satisfied there had been no infringement. The stewards' report read: "It was found that Good Earth had anticipated the start, when the hood was removed, and accelerated the gate at the same moment as the start had been effected.

"The stewards were satisfied that it was not caused through a faulty action of the starting stalls. No further action was taken."

Good Earth finished a short head in front of Lil Guff, with Spring Bloom a further short head back in a tight finish.

Top apprentice Planas told ITV Racing: “We 100 per cent won that in the stalls, I’ve never sat on a horse who jumps so fast. He took a length and a half out of them from the start, travelled beautifully and picked up again close home."

Fantastic initiative

Island Bandit won the mile handicap for the second year running for Heather Main on the concluding evening of this year’s Sky Bet Sunday Series.

The four-year-old made most of the running and held on convincingly to win by two lengths under an astute ride from Billy Loughnane.

Main said: “We're absolutely delighted with him. I knew he was in great form and had a good feeling about today. When I saw his ears pricked in front I knew it was a good sign."

Main is hopeful Island Bandit can progress further this campaign after his second win of the season.

She said: “He won three races in a row last year and he’s the sort of horse I could see doing that again. I just need to choose the right races.

“The Sunday Series is a fantastic initiative. The races are very competitive but the prize-money is excellent”

Bonus heartbreak

Two horses had the opportunity to scoop a £100,000 bonus by claiming their third win in this year's Sunday Series.

Derry Lad was the first to chance his arm for Irish trainer Kevin Coleman. However, he was never able to land a blow in a slowly run contest won by Graignes.

Blow Your Horn had his chance at the bonus in the final race of the day but was never involved under Richard Kingscote, with the pair ultimately coming home a well-beaten sixth in the series finale.

