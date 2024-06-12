Village Master completes fabulous five-timer for Warren Greatrex and James Bowen

Village Master extended his unbeaten record over fences to five when successfully shouldering top weight in the feature 3m2f handicap chase.

The Warren Greatrex-trained runner made a successful chasing debut at Hereford in April off a rating of 78 under James Bowen, and the same rider helped the 7-4 favourite score off a 32lb higher mark.

"The handicapper's been fairly harsh on him, but he's got away with it today," Bowen told Sky Sports Racing. "He didn't really handle the all-weather bend, I had to get him rolling off it and when I got there he's just pricked his ears a little bit."

Village Master is owned by Greatrex's landlords Jim and Claire Bryce as well as the Eynon family, who the trainer enjoyed Grade 1 success in the 2015 Stayers' Hurdle with Cole Harden.

The son of Mastercraftsman was following up victories at Warwick, Stratford and Cartmel. Bowen added: "He's only five, so hopefully there's a bit of improvement again out of him."

Snowden strikes

Jamie Snowden enjoyed a one-two from his only two runners on Wednesday when Kitesurfer beat Sea The Clouds in the 3m2f handicap hurdle.

The Gavin Sheehan-ridden winner was recording his first success in Britain at the sixth attempt, with the Tote Exacta on the Lambourn stablemates paying out £103.50 for a £1 stake.

Boyle brilliance

Jim Boyle saddled his first jumps winner since December when 22-1 shot Beat The Heat landed the first division of the 2m3f handicap hurdle.

The Epsom trainer applied a visor for the first time to the seven-year-old, who duly brought up his fourth course success under Sean Houlihan.

