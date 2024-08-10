Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:47 Redcar

Veteran Makanah teams up with in-form apprentice to land feature sprint handicap

Ancient Times (right) held off the fast finishing Makanah
Makanah (left): won the feature 6f sprint at RedcarCredit: John Grossick
Play6 ran
15:47 RedcarFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 6fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Makanah
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Secret Guest
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Tinto
    4/1

Makanah showed his younger rivals how it was done in the feature 6f handicap. 

The nine-year-old was the oldest in the line-up and had not graced the winner's enclosure since October 2022, but he raced prominently and held off the late challenge of Secret Guest to score by half a length under 20-year-old apprentice Tom Kiely-Marshall. 

The 7lb claimer was partnering his second winner in as many days after success aboard Protest Rally at Musselburgh on Friday, and is based with the winning trainer Julie Camacho in Malton.

"I just wanted to ride it like a piece of work," he told Racing TV. "The pacemaker went on like I thought and it felt like he set a nice gallop. We were nice and comfortable and he liked the ground. I just wanted to sit on the leader's girth and build him up and up. 

"When I went for him it was only because we were getting close to the line, so I said, 'Come on, it's time to go', and he did it really well. I'm delighted with the horse and to get my first winner for the Camacho team – I've been there since February."

Despite his advancing years, Makanah may be one to watch if heading to York's Ebor festival this month as he continues to operate off a much-reduced handicap mark.

Trip worthwhile

Get Jiggy With It made the four-and-a-half-hour journey to the North Yorkshire venue worthwhile for Charlie Hills when he landed the opening 7f maiden under Connor Beasley.

