Trueshan off the mark for the year after bouncing back in Coral Marathon

Hollie Doyle is hoping there are "plenty more days in the sun" for Trueshan after the star stayer bounced back to form to land the Listed Coral Marathon.

The eight-year-old landed an emphatic success in the Group 1 Prix du Cadran last September, but was well beaten in the Long Distance Cup next time out and failed to feature on his first two starts this year.

Trueshan was sent off the 11-8 favourite dropping to Listed level for the first time since April 2023, and ran out a comfortable winner from Night Sparkle after leading before two out.

"That was great to see him back to himself," said Doyle. "He's just taken a few runs this year. They tend to go that way when they get a bit older, but he was carrying less weight and had a nice time of things.

"I expected Quickthorn to go on, but Tom [Marquand] took a sit on him as we went a generous pace. He probably relaxed better than ever, which has been the theme this year. I let him roll a bit earlier than ideal, but he hit the line hard and it's a good platform going forward."

On Trueshan's form this season, Doyle added: "Last year I think people questioned him, but then he won the Doncaster Cup after doing things completely the wrong way round then won the Prix du Cadran.

"He's shown great longevity. Alan King always does right by the horse and hopefully he can pounce again at the back end of the year. There are hopefully plenty more days in the sun for him."

Aesterius gets serious

Aesterius warmed up for Glorious Goodwood with a convincing success under James Doyle in the Listed Dragon Stakes for Wathnan Racing and Archie Watson.

The two-year-old finished fifth in the Norfolk Stakes last month and made the most of a drop down in grade when winning from It Ain't Two.

"He ran a huge race at Royal Ascot," said Watson. "Like a lot of the races there, it was a bit affected by the draw. He raced against Whistlejacket the whole way, but still ran a huge race and was beaten just over a length.

"This was the obvious race with half an eye on Goodwood and he's sharpened up. James was very happy but we'd have preferred something better to lead us into the race. James was trying to keep hold of him so he didn't land in front three furlongs out."

Aesterius wins the Listed Dragon Stakes for trainer Archie Watson and jockey James Doyle Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Aesterius will have the option of remaining at five furlongs for the Molecomb Stakes or stepping up in trip for the Richmond Stakes. "I'm sure he'll improve again with a strong pace to aim at," said Watson. "My immediate thought is he'd travel well in a Molecomb."

Watson also offered an update on Coventry runner-up Electrolyte, who also runs in the Wathan colours, and said: "The July Stakes is our first choice, but it will be a case of which of the Wathnan horses goes where, with the Prix Robert Papin also an option."

