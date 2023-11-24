Topham a potential spring aim for Arthur's Quay after boosting his impressive strike-rate for Ben Haslam

The Topham Chase over Aintree's Grand National fences could be a spring target for Arthur’s Quay after he defied a career-high mark to land the 2m3f handicap chase.

Richie McLernon’s mount was having his first start since landing a Class 2 event at Cartmel in July and kept on best to score by two and a quarter lengths.

Arthur's Quay won once from 17 starts in Ireland for Padraig Roche but has recorded five victories from 12 runs since joining Haslam, finishing out of the first three just twice.

Haslam said: “He showed a bit of class there and I was really pleased with him. Richie felt it might be worth having a crack at the Topham in the spring with him – there was lots going on in that race but he handled it all well and his jumping came to the fore.

“It’s great to have the support of JP and Arthur’s Quay has been a fantastic addition. He’s quite exuberant and is suited by being turned out, as he keeps us on our toes in the morning!”

First course success

Dorset trainer Syd Hosie saddled his first winner at Catterick with the Harry Reed-ridden Latin Verse in the 1m7½f juvenile hurdle. The three-year-old recently joined Hosie from the suspended Milton Harris.

Clouds breakthrough

Coniston Clouds produced a smart performance to win the 2m3f handicap chase on his fencing debut under Danny McMenamin.

According to the rider, the grey is ridden by his trainer Nicky Richards at home.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.