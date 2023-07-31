Tom Marquand leaves huge pile of egg on his rivals' faces - plus Frankie Dettori hints at another extension to farewell tour

As ten riders set off on the final descent in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, away in the distance and high on Trundle Hill was a large yellow sign with the message "Farewell Frankie" emblazoned on it in red words. So far were the jockeys from the sign, it was very likely too small for them to see. In all probability, so too were Quickthorn and Tom Marquand.

For some of the smartest stayers in Britain and Ireland, this was the race that got away. Their principal problem was that Quickthorn got away. They almost certainly knew he would, for the same tactics worked spectacularly well under the same jockey in last year's Lonsdale Cup. As they made their way down that descent and then into the home straight, those ten chasing jockeys had nothing more than hope. It was nowhere near enough.

The weighing room's defeated members did at least know their fate as they completed what must have been excruciating final furlongs. John Matthias claimed to have briefly believed he had won the 1981 Derby on Glint Of Gold, not realising Shergar was ten lengths in front when passing the judge. Jasper Philipsen celebrated with gusto at the end of stage four of last year's Tour de France, completely oblivious to the awkward fact Wout van Aert had crossed the line eight seconds earlier. Unlike Matthias and Philipsen, the vanquished at Goodwood saw it all happening in real time.