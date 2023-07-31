Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:35 Goodwood
premium

Tom Marquand leaves huge pile of egg on his rivals' faces - plus Frankie Dettori hints at another extension to farewell tour

Quickthorn and Tom Marquand complete a remarkable victory in the Goodwood Cup
Quickthorn and Tom Marquand complete a remarkable victory in the Goodwood CupCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play11 ran
16:35 Goodwood2m Flat, Group 1
Distance: 2mClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Quickthorn
    16/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Emily Dickinson
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Coltrane
    3/1

As ten riders set off on the final descent in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, away in the distance and high on Trundle Hill was a large yellow sign with the message "Farewell Frankie" emblazoned on it in red words. So far were the jockeys from the sign, it was very likely too small for them to see. In all probability, so too were Quickthorn and Tom Marquand.

For some of the smartest stayers in Britain and Ireland, this was the race that got away. Their principal problem was that Quickthorn got away. They almost certainly knew he would, for the same tactics worked spectacularly well under the same jockey in last year's Lonsdale Cup. As they made their way down that descent and then into the home straight, those ten chasing jockeys had nothing more than hope. It was nowhere near enough.

The weighing room's defeated members did at least know their fate as they completed what must have been excruciating final furlongs. John Matthias claimed to have briefly believed he had won the 1981 Derby on Glint Of Gold, not realising Shergar was ten lengths in front when passing the judge. Jasper Philipsen celebrated with gusto at the end of stage four of last year's Tour de France, completely oblivious to the awkward fact Wout van Aert had crossed the line eight seconds earlier. Unlike Matthias and Philipsen, the vanquished at Goodwood saw it all happening in real time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 19:05, 1 August 2023
icon
16:35 GoodwoodPlay
Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Quickthorn
    16/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Emily Dickinson
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Coltrane
    3/1
more inReports
more inReports