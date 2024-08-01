'To win with him today means an awful lot' - Faye McManoman maintains winning run

Faye McManoman maintained her hot run of form by landing the third winner from her last six rides with maiden scorer Sergeant Mayer .

The market got the field spot on in the 6f handicap as just a neck separated the two 3-1 joint favourites, with the Nigel Tinkler-trained winner holding off Profiteer as the pair pulled clear of the field.

It was a first success at the 14th attempt for Sergeant Mayer and a reward in patience for McManoman, who had ridden the three-year-old in 11 of his starts. Victory followed the jockey's wins at York on Friday and Newcastle on Saturday.

"He's hit the bar a few times but I'm delighted to get his head in front today," she told RacingTV. "There was quite a lot of pace on paper, so I just took my time with him and let him come good.

"He filled with confidence once he passed a horse, but I didn't want to hit the front too soon because he's never been there before. To win with him today means an awful lot because his owners have been very supportive of me."

The race was marred by the death of the Richard Hughes-trained Falling For You, who was fatally injured two furlongs from home.

Skellig surprise

Skellig Isle was another to break her maiden after she defied odds of 22-1 to win the 5f fillies' maiden. The daughter of Mohaather, who also sired Wednesday's Group 3 Molecomb winner Big Mojo, made the most of her third start to edge past Nightbird to win by a neck for PJ McDonald and Upper Lambourn trainer Tom Ward.

