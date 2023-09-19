'To ride a winner here is a big relief' - Dragon Of Malta fires Oisin Murphy to a first winner in native Kerry

There was no Frankie Dettori at Listowel, but there could have been no better replacement than Killarney native Oisin Murphy, who provided the crowd with plenty of entertainment on an overcast and windy afternoon.

The three-time British champion jockey may have been making his riding debut at Listowel and never ridden in his native Kerry before, but he certainly learned quickly where the inside rail was.

Murphy just failed to get up on the Denis Cullen-trained Zephron in the first of the 7f handicaps, but he had better luck 35 minutes later when partnering the Pat O'Donnell-trained favourite Dragon Of Malta. Again, the gap appeared on the inside rail, and in a bobbing finish, Murphy's mount had his nose in front exactly where it mattered.

There was no shortage of well-wishers afterwards, including Murphy's mother Marie and the trainer's brother Bill O'Donnell. The rider said: "It's brilliant and I had a very willing partner up the straight. I wasn't sure if I'd won.

"The horse is trained by the O'Donnell family in Limerick. I've known them for years and it's great to ride a winner for them. I want to thank Listowel chairman Pat Healy for organising today and Mark Enright for booking me on this horse.

"It's great to be here. I spent lots of time hanging around the weigh room here as a young child when I wanted to be a jockey, so to ride a winner here is a big relief. My mother was very excited too and I'm sure she enjoyed that one."

Maud strikes at 80-1

Maud Gonne Spirit became one of the longest-priced winners of a stakes race in Ireland when the Jessica Harrington-trained mare got up on the line to land the feature 1m1f Listed race at 80-1.

The six-year-old mare had form on soft and heavy ground, but had shown nothing in three previous starts this season. Stablemate Curvature had helped set a good gallop under Shane Foley but she gave way to Miramis well inside the last before the winner pounced.

"She's been disappointing this season but she relishes those conditions," said rider Nathan Crosse. He added: "To get that there for her pedigree is brilliant. It went exactly to plan. This trip maybe stretches her and getting to the rail early was a big thing and they came back to her at the right time. She kept going, I knew she would at the one pace and she'd just keep galloping."

Foley received a four-day ban for excessive use of the whip in the concluding handicap on Quiz Test.

Read these next:

'He wasn't out of it' - no end of drama as Visionarian takes advantage of Saint Sam's capsize

Spanish international has cause to celebrate ahead of crunch Champions League clash on Wednesday night

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.