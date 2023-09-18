Spanish international has cause to celebrate ahead of crunch Champions League clash on Wednesday night

Alvaro Odriozola might be busy preparing to face Inter Milan in the first round of the Champions League on Wednesday night but the racing-mad Real Sociedad right-back, who has had spells at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina before rejoining his home club, had cause to celebrate before then when Maxux carried his colours to victory in the rerouted Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes.

The Group 3 was originally supposed to be staged at Gowran Park on Saturday but, when that fixture was lost due to waterlogging the race was swiftly switched to Fairyhouse and the unexposed filly Maxux routed the opposition under Mikey Sheehy.

It looked a hot race on paper and both Village Voice and American Sonja brought ratings of 103 into it, but neither could live with the finishing kick of 10-1 shot Maxux who sprinted clear to score by four and a quarter lengths from Joseph O'Brien-trained stablemate American Sonja.

Maxus looks a filly with a very bright future indeed and broadcaster Kevin Blake, who is also O'Brien assistant and race planner, was thrilled for Odriozola, who is apparently a very keen follower of Irish racing.

Blake said: "Álvaro will be absolutely thrilled with that. He's a racing nut, loves the game. In particular, he loves Frankel. He's his favourite horse of all time and was overwhelmed when he got to meet him. It's brilliant for him to win a race like this with a filly who is actually out of Frankel. Hopefully there is more to come from her too.

"She was very good when she won her maiden first time up at Gowran and she had to be pitched in at the deep end afterwards. She won that nicely and should build on it. I'd say she's a smart filly to have won the way she did."

Cromwell celebrates memorable Monday

It was a magic Monday for Gavin Cromwell, who had a 54-1 double, to make it four on the day after his Listowel two-timer.

Ampeson won the 7f apprentice handicap, while Megarry burst clear to land the Listed Ballyhane Blenheim Stakes at 9-1 under Gary Carroll.

Ryan loses 7lb claim

James Ryan is a 7lb claimer no more after guiding Plume Noire to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap.

The jockey certainly took the brave man's route on the 7-2 favourite, who sneaked up the inside to beat All Lies Ahead by a neck. That was Ryan's 30th winner so his claim is down to 5lb. He said: "I needed a bit of luck and thank God I got it. I felt I had enough horse, when I got the gap, to go through it and go on and win it. I got the gaps at the right time and I'm delighted."

