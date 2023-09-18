'This is her time of year now' - Plus Point continues progress for Harry Eustace

Harry Eustace is hoping Plus Point can continue her progression through the autumn after the daughter of Mastercraftsman claimed back-to-back victories in the 1m4f handicap.

The three-year-old made a successful handicap debut at Newbury in July and scored off a 5lb higher mark in the feature contest under George Wood from the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Robusto.

"Newbury was a sort of fact-finding mission and we were pleasantly surprised she was up to winning over a mile and a quarter," said Eustace.

"We hoped there was improvement up to a mile and a half but, especially against one of Sir Mark's without a penalty, it was a bit of a question. She did it nicely."

Robusto was competing off the same mark as when winning at Newcastle last Monday and was odds-on for most of the day before being displaced as favourite by Plus Point, who scored by over four lengths.

"We were very much on weather watch," said Eustace. "I think probably it was a two-way swing in that Sir Mark didn't want rain and we did. The ground is very much as important a factor to her as the trip. This is her time of year now and I hope she continues to improve."

Off the mark

Harry The Haggler got off the mark at the tenth attempt in the mile maiden under Marco Ghiani for Stuart Williams. Ghiani later helped Cuban Grey make a successful stable debut for Mike Murphy and Michael Keady in the 5½f handicap.

Century completed

Ten days on from riding out his claim Billy Loughane secured another milestone success when riding his 100th winner aboard the Robyn Brisland-trained Evasive Power in the 7f handicap.

