'This is a top-class horse and today we didn’t see it' - Murphy and Balding react to Chaldean flop

Chaldean will be given a thorough MOT and a break from racing after failing to give his supporters any sort of hope in the latter stages of the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat, trailing in a well-beaten seventh behind the impressive Good Guess.

The Qipco 2,000 Guineas hero has enjoyed plenty of highs and lows already during a campaign which began in circumstances as unforeseeable as they were unfortunate when unshipping Frankie Dettori on leaving the stalls in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Trainer Andrew Balding and Chaldean's owners Juddmonte were able to console themselves that the Newbury mishap was a one-in-ten-thousand incident, with the memory erased when Dettori steered him to a decisive defeat of Hi Royal in the Guineas.