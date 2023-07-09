Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:50 Deauville
premium

'This is a top-class horse and today we didn’t see it' - Murphy and Balding react to Chaldean flop

Chaldean and Oisin Murphy on the way to the start in Deauville
Chaldean and Oisin Murphy on the way to the start in Deauville
Play12 ran
14:50 Deauville7f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 7fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Good Guess
    241/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Sauterne
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Breizh Sky
    84/10

Chaldean will be given a thorough MOT and a break from racing after failing to give his supporters any sort of hope in the latter stages of the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat, trailing in a well-beaten seventh behind the impressive Good Guess.

The Qipco 2,000 Guineas hero has enjoyed plenty of highs and lows already during a campaign which began in circumstances as unforeseeable as they were unfortunate when unshipping Frankie Dettori on leaving the stalls in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Trainer Andrew Balding and Chaldean's owners Juddmonte were able to console themselves that the Newbury mishap was a one-in-ten-thousand incident, with the memory erased when Dettori steered him to a decisive defeat of Hi Royal in the Guineas.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 18:32, 9 July 2023
icon
14:50 DeauvillePlay
Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat (Group 1) (3yo Colts & Fillies) (Straight Course) (Turf)12 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Good Guess
    241/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Sauterne
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Breizh Sky
    84/10
more inReports
more inReports