'This augurs well for some of our two-year-olds' - Ruff Justice springs 28-1 shock for Greatrex team

Trainer Warren Greatrex celebrated his first winner on the Flat for more than three years when Ruff Justice caused a 28-1 surprise in the 6f maiden for fillies.

The daughter of Without Parole improved massively after beating just one home on her debut at Windsor and is one of 13 youngsters Greatrex has at his Lambourn base.

The trainer and his son Ed, who rode Ruff Justice, are rare visitors to the Norfolk track.

Ed Greatrex said: "Dad said to me that she had stepped forward from Windsor before I rode her at home on Tuesday and he was right. This augurs well for some of our two-year-olds and she is very straightforward. I think I last rode a winner for him here about seven years ago."

Double for Pattle

Part-owner Ian Pattle got the double up when winning the Stable Staff Week hamper raffle just minutes before his gelding Charming Whisper won the mile handicap under Sean D Bowen.

The Charlie McBride-trained winner was the pick of the paddock beforehand and was backing up a win at Newbury when holding off the late swoop of Ebt's Guard.

The Charming Whisper team after their win

After the victory Pattle paid tribute to late part-owner Serafino Agodino. He said: "Serafino died in March and he loved his racing and this horse. They gave him a trophy here last year and he never used to let it out of his sight."

Local initiative

There was a bumper turnout on the North Denes for the annual Residents Day, an initiative that allows those living in a postcode within a 15-mile radius of the racecourse to claim two free entry tickets, and many of those locals were on the well-punted Love Your Work in the opening mile apprentice handicap.

The 10-11 favourite is well named as he was reappearing less than 24 hours after winning over the same trip at Leicester.

Love Your Work was ridden to success by Liam Wright, who used to work for winning trainer Darryll Holland before joining George Scott a couple of months ago.

Love Your Work and Liam Wright after winning the opener

After scoring by a nose from 16-1 chance United Force, Wright said: "I thought I'd won as he was pulling up a bit in front. I've maintained my links with Darryll and it's paid off today."

Yarmouth general manager Tom Pennington said of Residents Day: "We've just over 3,500 people through the gate today and I would say this initiative has put around 1,900 on the total. It has been another great success."

Watson again

Jason Watson rode a winner at Newmarket on Thursday and was on the mark a day later in East Anglia when The Crafty Mole landed the 1m6f handicap.

The David O'Meara-trained three-year-old was enjoying a step back up in trip when outgunning Wannabeawallaby.

Watson said: "I think he may have shied at the stalls in the infield when he hit the front but it's great to get another winner."

Farewell doc

After the fifth race a presentation was made to racecourse doctor Piers Reinhold, who is retiring after 40 years' service.

Reinhold started out in the industry in the 1980s and recently retired from a similar role at Fakenham. Saturday's fixture will be his last at Newmarket.

