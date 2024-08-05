‘They’re worth their weight in gold’ - yard favourite Fortamour wins feature race for second time in four years

Fortamour claimed his sixth course victory when landing the feature 6f handicap under Paul Mulrennan, the eight-year-old keeping on well to beat the five years younger Kings Merchant by a neck.

Trained 20 miles away by Ben Haslam , the son of Es Que Love picked up his first course success in the same race in 2021.

“They’re worth their weight in gold, these kinds of horses,” Mulrennan told Sky Sports Racing. “They give a lot of owners a lot of fun year after year.

“He broke well and I got a good position; everything just went so smoothly. He was pulling up as soon as he hit the front, but just seems to love this track.”

Fortamour now has nine victories from his 51 races despite doing little work at home, according to his trainer.

Haslam said: “He’s never had a lame day. He does very little at home, which I think is usually the key – trainers always say it’s the ones who do nothing at home who are the best.”

Toomuchforme too good

Toomuchforme put a disappointing debut behind her to run out a comfortable winner of the 6f fillies' novice.

The Karl Burke-trained daughter of Too Darn Hot was sent off the 5-2 favourite for her debut at Haydock in May, but faded badly to finish seventh of eight, 17 lengths behind the winner Stage Effect.

However, after a 73-day break and wind surgery, the 60,000gns purchase showed a good turn of foot to beat the Richard Fahey-trained Lovely Spirit by three lengths under Clifford Lee.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.