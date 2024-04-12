Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
13:58 Fakenham

'They're like London buses' - Harriet Dickin records fourth winner in two weeks as Yalla Habibi continues yard form

Harriet Dickin: trainer set to relocate
Harriet Dickin: claimed her fourth winner in two weeksCredit: Steve Davies
Trainer Harriet Dickin enhanced her strong form this month with yet another winner as Yalla Habibi cruised home to claim a maiden success under Bradley Harris. 

The five-year-old had finished in the top four in all six of his previous starts under rules but finally claimed top honours with an eight-length victory over Diamond Koda just three weeks after moving to Dickin's yard in Bath.

"We're really, really pleased with that," Dickin said. "He hasn't been with us long at all, so full credit has to go to everyone who looked after him before us. He's run a really good race and he's just landed on a nice one there. Brad gave him a super ride." 

Yalla Habibi, who was previously trained by Milton Harris and Tony Charlton, became Dickin's sixth career winner overall and her fourth win from her last ten jumps runners, with the yard enjoying a purple patch after moving from Gloucestershire to their new premises in November. 

She said: "They're like London buses – we had 16 seconds over the last year and now we've had four winner in two weeks! We're just a small team and it means a lot to everyone."

Striking again

Ingennio was another to enjoy multiple wins in the space of two weeks after he scored for the second time over course and distance in the 2m5f handicap chase.

The Richard Hobson-trained runner followed up on success at the track at the start of April to win by over two lengths under Gavin Sheehan, who heads to Aintree on Saturday to ride Fugitif in the Freebooter Handicap.

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 12 April 2024inReports

Last updated 17:45, 12 April 2024

iconCopy
