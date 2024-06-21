- More
'They don't run horses that don't deserve to be here' - Barrons work their magic with Pilgrim in Palace of Holyroodhouse
- 1st14Pilgrim18/1
- 2nd12Blue Storm18/1
- 3rd23No Half Measures50/1
- 4th3Woodhay Wonder10/1
Pilgrim gave David and Nicola Barron their biggest win since becoming joint-trainers when enjoying the best journey of all with a smooth success in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes.
Nicola joined her father, a Group 1-winning trainer in his own right, on the licence two years ago, and while both handlers were not at Ascot, the three-year-old's triumph left his owners overwhelmed with emotion, with a first success at the summer showpiece for Huddersfield-based farmer Digby Atkinson.
"They both had very good excuses to not be here," Atkinson said. "Nicola is looking at universities with her daughter, while they have a shedload of runners tomorrow and the day after that David is looking after.
"We did have quite high hopes of coming here because they don't send horses that don't deserve to be running here. He won at Musselburgh by five and a half lengths and the handicapper walloped him 11lb, although if he hadn't had that he wouldn't have got in!"
Atkinson added: "We've had one runner at Ascot before, who finished third, so it's a course that's been good to us and it's an achievement to even have a horse good enough to run here."
His wife and joint-owner Anne said: "All the credit has to go to the staff and the people at home as without them we wouldn't be here today. The staff, Nicola and David do all the hard work and it's for them today as much as anything."
Pilgrim was also a tenth Royal Ascot winner for winning rider Joe Fanning, but his first since landing the Ascot Gold Cup on Subjectivist three years ago.
He said: "I thought I'd knackered his handicap mark up at Musselburgh, but we always thought he was a really nice horse, especially as a two-year-old last year. He's shown just how good he is today.
"It's a great place to come and have a winner. This lad has lots of speed and travelled very well. He won quite comfortably and did it easily in the end."
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Class act Calandagan comes to the rescue for France with astonishing burst of speed under Stephane Pasquier
- King Edward VII Stakes: 'Pretty special' Calandagan romps home on rollercoaster day for French trainer Francis Graffard
- No Taylor Swift but Porta Fortuna and Fairy Godmother sprinkle the stardust as O'Briens keep it in the family
- Sandringham Stakes: 'She's coming of age, just like her jockey' - Loughnane's brilliant week continues with Soprano's success
- Redcar: 'That was a grand spare ride' - La Trinidad strikes to give David Nolan first winner for Roger Fell and Sean Murray
- Royal Ascot free bets & betting offers: £610 up for grabs for day five's races
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day five betting offer: bag £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Paddy Power + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day five betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- Class act Calandagan comes to the rescue for France with astonishing burst of speed under Stephane Pasquier
- King Edward VII Stakes: 'Pretty special' Calandagan romps home on rollercoaster day for French trainer Francis Graffard
- No Taylor Swift but Porta Fortuna and Fairy Godmother sprinkle the stardust as O'Briens keep it in the family
- Sandringham Stakes: 'She's coming of age, just like her jockey' - Loughnane's brilliant week continues with Soprano's success
- Redcar: 'That was a grand spare ride' - La Trinidad strikes to give David Nolan first winner for Roger Fell and Sean Murray
- Royal Ascot free bets & betting offers: £610 up for grabs for day five's races
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day five betting offer: bag £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Paddy Power + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day five betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today