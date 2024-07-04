'There was a bit of an advantage' - Definitive benefits from track position to extend Clive Cox's newcomer record

When Clive Cox sends a two-year-old to Haydock for their debut they don't normally need a helping hand, but Definitive got one in the 6f fillies' maiden.

The Lambourn trainer enhanced his strike-rate with juvenile newcomers at the course to 45 per cent (5-11) when Definitive made the most of a favourable track position to get off to the perfect start under the in-form Rossa Ryan.

The Isa Salman Al Khalifa-owned filly raced with Ecology and Miss Hathaway against the inside rail and the three came home well clear of the rest on the opposite side, with eight and a half lengths back to the fourth.

"We love this track, especially first time up," said Cox. "The three were a bit clear and it did look like there was a little bit of an advantage on that side, but all the same she's a lovely filly.

"She will improve for that and couldn't have been more pleasing, and I'm delighted Sheikh Isa has a really nice filly to go on from here.

"With the really wet spring, we've waited for the two-year-olds to come to themselves, especially the fillies, so debut runs like this are great news."

Definitive brought up a double for Ryan a day after his 24th birthday following the earlier success of Quietness.

Cox ended up with two winners of his own after Sergeant Pep landed the 6f handicap under Dougie Costello, who then followed up himself on Godolphin's Cavallo Bay in the 7f novice.

Hat-trick for Quietness

Quietness extended her unbeaten record for Marcus Tregoning to three with a half-length success in the 1m3½f fillies' handicap.

Racing in the colours of owner-breeder Alvediston Stud, the 4-11 favourite was always in command to hold off runner-up Switchel.

"She's new to me this year and she's a nice, scopey filly and we're very lucky to get her," said Tregoning.

Formerly trained by George Baker, Quietness could yet add to her winning spree this season given the narrow margins of her victories – she won her previous two starts by a neck and a short head.

"Hopefully, she can win again," added Tregoning. "The handicapper will have his say, but she only just wins and if you stop riding, she stops going. I think we'll run her again fairly soon – she's better on faster ground."

Kiely-Marshall 'loving it'

Tom Kiely-Marshall partnered his first winner in Britain aboard the Mark Usher-trained Fahrenheit Seven in the 5f apprentice handicap.

Kiely-Marshall, who rode seven winners in Ireland, is based with Julie Camacho, with Wilson Renwick acting as his agent and Kevin Darley as his jockey coach.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to get my first winner over here," he said. "I'm placed with a great team and have great people around me. I'm loving it and am riding an awful lot more."

