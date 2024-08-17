Racing Post logo
Reports
premium

'There are no secrets. I'm very confident' - City Of Troy's loyal team make bullish noises before York spectacular

A large flocked to Newbury's music raceday on Saturday - even better awaits at York next week
People flocked to Newbury's music raceday on Saturday - even better awaits at York next weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

As Jim Crowley sat motionless on Al Aasy while the glorious enigma cruised past Newbury's final-furlong pole, to their right was a large black structure that reminded us this was a day about more than racing. 

To the excitement of a large summer crowd, the stage was set for Dizzee Rascal. Just over 200 miles north, a bigger, greener, better stage awaits something special.

For all that Al Aasy was majestic in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes, and with maximum respect to his stablemate, the supremely courageous Hungerford Stakes winner Tiber Flow, this was never going to be one of the calendar's most memorable Saturdays.

Read the full story

Reports

