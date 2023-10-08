Tommy Kinane, Champion Hurdle-winning rider of Monksfield and father of Mick, dies aged 90

Tommy Kinane, one of Irish racing's most revered diminutive giants and great patriarchs, has died at the age of 90.

Father of legendary 13-time champion jockey Mick, Kinane himself enjoyed a wonderful career in the saddle as a jump jockey.

His most famous triumph came when he guided the Des McDonogh-trained Monksfield to the first of his two Champion Hurdle victories at Cheltenham in 1978 when they beat Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse into second and third.

Night Nurse had won the previous two Champion Hurdles and Sea Pigeon would win the two following Monksfield's triumphs. It remains one of the most exalted periods in the two-mile hurdling division and Kinane's association with Monksfield is fondly remembered, not least because it ended a 15-year drought in the race for Irish-trained horses.

Monksfield: won the 1978 Champion Hurdle Credit: Gerry Cranham

It was one of three Cheltenham Festival winners he rode, the others coming on Kilcoleman in the 1977 County Hurdle and Stranfield in the 1979 Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Renowned as a tough and resilient rider, Kinane also possessed a tremendous wit, which he retained all the way through to his later years.

Born in County Tipperary on October 3, 1933, Kinane's 13 siblings included two other well-known jump-jockeys who later became trainers, Danny and Christy.

Among his other big wins in the saddle were the Kerry National on Pearl Of Montreal (1973) and Irishman (1974), the Troytown Chase on Cottage King (1974), and the Thyestes Chase on Kintai (1978).

By the time of that Thyestes win, Kinane was in his 45th year, and he never lost the desire to live a full and active life. He retired from the saddle in 1980, by which time his son Mick had been crowned champion apprentice (1978) en route to establishing himself as one of the finest Flat jockeys in the history of the sport.