'The race is absolutely made for her' - Cheltenham Festival on the agenda as Queens Gamble impresses

Harry Derham was already thinking about the Cheltenham Festival after Queens Gamble maintained her unbeaten record over hurdles in the 2m novice.

A winner of two bumpers and once over hurdles when trained by Oliver Sherwood, the five-year-old didn't put a foot wrong on her stable debut for Derham, jumping superbly throughout before quickening up well to score by two and a quarter lengths under Jonathan Burke.

Derham said: "It was abundantly clear she was well above average from the start. I'm always nervous when you bring a horse to the races who is not fully wound up, but Johnny and I said last night if she's as good as we hope then she won't need to be fully wound up.

"She jumped really nicely. She's a high-class mare that is professional and she went about it spot on."

The Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, a race she was trimmed to 14-1 (from 16) for by Paddy Power and Betfair, is the target according to Derham, who was keen not to rush her before then.

He added: "A day in March is the time we need to have her right as the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival will be absolutely made for her. She's won at Cheltenham before so we just need to plot our way there. I'm sure there are much better days to come."

Derham later doubled up when Dargiannini justified favouritism in the feature Pertemps qualifier under Paul O'Brien, after which he was introduced at 16-1 for the Pertemps Final by Paddy Power.

Dargiannini: completes a double for Harry Derham under Paul O'Brien Credit: Mark Cranham

Excellent Express

East India Express was the latest of Nicky Henderson's talented squad of youngsters to show plenty of ability with an impressive success in the 2m5f novice hurdle.

A winner of his sole bumper, the four-year-old cruised to the front before pulling away under Nico de Boinville to score comfortably by five lengths.

Henderson said of the winning 10-11 favourite: "It's taken a bit of work to get him there. He wouldn't show you anything at home and he's only a baby as he's a four-year-old.

"We've all had to work a little bit hard on his jumping as it wasn't the most natural thing to him, but he's got the hang of the last few weeks and he was very good out there."

Terrific Tizzard

The first race of the inaugural Middle Distance Veterans' Series went the way of Le Ligerien , who scored by seven and a half lengths under Brendan Powell for Joe Tizzard.

