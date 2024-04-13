'The loose horses came swinging back in from nowhere' - Bells Of Peterboro pounces in chaotic handicap chase
- 1st2Bells Of Peterboro6/1
- 2nd8Rouge De L'Quest7/2
- 3rd4Bolsover Billfav100/30
Drama seemed to follow the field at every turn in the 2m7½f handicap chase and fortunes changed on the run-in as Bells Of Peterboro held on from Rouge De L'Quest.
The first incident occurred when front-running Heaven Smart walked through the fourth fence and unseated Niall Houlihan, impeding Eceparti and causing Dr Kananga to unseat Joe Anderson.
King Turgeon was left in a clear lead, but not for long as he was wiped out by the two loose horses at the eighth. Rouge De L'Quest, ridden by Lorcan Williams, led after the second-last and victory looked his until one of the loose horses barged into him at the final fence. This left 6-1 shot Bells Of Peterboro and Alan Johns to fly down the outside and just repel the rallying runner-up by a short head.
"Three or four times those horses just came swinging back in from nowhere," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing. "Luckily for me I was probably in the right place from two-out to the last. I was hemmed in a bit by the loose horse but it suited me to have one go at the last.
"I think Lorcan was closing quite rapidly at the line. That's racing but I suppose it's gone my way today. This lad has always been super consistent and every win is deserved for a character like him."
Take that!
Course regular Zambezi Fix recorded his third win at the track under a confident Robbie Williams in the 2m handicap hurdle.
Published on 13 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:02, 13 April 2024
