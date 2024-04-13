Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:15 Chepstow

'The loose horses came swinging back in from nowhere' - Bells Of Peterboro pounces in chaotic handicap chase

Bells Of Peteboro: gallant grey came out on top in an eventful running of the 2m7f handicap chase
Bells Of Peteboro: gallant grey came out on top in an eventful running of the 2m7½f handicap chaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Play8 ran
14:15 Chepstow2m 7½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 7½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Bells Of Peterboro
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Rouge De L'Quest
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Bolsover Bill
    fav100/30

Drama seemed to follow the field at every turn in the 2m7½f handicap chase and fortunes changed on the run-in as Bells Of Peterboro held on from Rouge De L'Quest.

The first incident occurred when front-running Heaven Smart walked through the fourth fence and unseated Niall Houlihan, impeding Eceparti and causing Dr Kananga to unseat Joe Anderson. 

King Turgeon was left in a clear lead, but not for long as he was wiped out by the two loose horses at the eighth. Rouge De L'Quest, ridden by Lorcan Williams, led after the second-last and victory looked his until one of the loose horses barged into him at the final fence. This left 6-1 shot Bells Of Peterboro and Alan Johns to fly down the outside and just repel the rallying runner-up by a short head.

"Three or four times those horses just came swinging back in from nowhere," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing. "Luckily for me I was probably in the right place from two-out to the last. I was hemmed in a bit by the loose horse but it suited me to have one go at the last. 

"I think Lorcan was closing quite rapidly at the line. That's racing but I suppose it's gone my way today. This lad has always been super consistent and every win is deserved for a character like him."

Take that!

Course regular Zambezi Fix recorded his third win at the track under a confident Robbie Williams in the 2m handicap hurdle.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 13 April 2024inReports

Last updated 17:02, 13 April 2024

iconCopy
