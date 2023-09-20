'The Grand National might well end up being the long-term aim' - Desertmore House team dreaming big after Kerry triumph

Trainer Martin Brassil and part-owner Bernard Carroll rolled back the years and raised the possibility of a Grand National bid when Desertmore House added the Guinness Kerry National to the pair's roll of honour.

Brassil and Carroll teamed up to win the 2006 Grand National, and before that the 2005 Irish Grand National with Numbersixvalverde, and while this son of Court Cave has many bridges to cross before that becomes a possibility, to win this ultra-competitive handicap chase on just his fourth start over fences was a considerable performance.

The eight-year-old was given a fine ride by Ricky Doyle, who inched him closer through the race, and had all the momentum jumping the last as he went away from fellow novice Salvador Ziggy to score by three and three-quarter lengths. The winner and runner-up now boast identical records of three wins from four starts over fences.

Brassil said: “It's great. I've been lucky to get some good staying type of horses over the years. Eventually when they work their way through the ratings they have a good enough mark to run in this type of race.

"Ricky gave him a fantastic ride. He was always in a good position, knowing that this horse would not quicken for you in a hurry but stays very well. His jumping is very sound for a novice and it couldn't have gone any better.”

The 11-1 winner got in as second reserve, and Brassil added: “It was after 8.00 this morning. Gordon Elliott rang me to tell me he had taken one out and that I should declare, because he had another one that they might take out because of the ground. It was a very sporting gesture by him.

Desertmore House with jockey Ricky Doyle in the Listowel winner's enclosure Credit: Patrick McCann

“He's a lovely horse. He was bought originally by John Reddington for him to ride in bumpers, and John had a couple of great spins on him. But I always felt he would be at his best when he started going further and jumping fences.

“The Grand National might well end up being the long-term aim for him, we would have to start thinking about those sorts of races. I ran him in this for the experience, hoping he'd run well. He's passed a couple of tests out there today.”

Elliott was delighted with the performance of Salvador Ziggy and said: “It was a great run under a big weight. He could easily win a big one, although he'll have plenty of weight in races like the Munster National or the Troytown. We're delighted with him though.”

Elliott had earlier withdrawn Ash Tree Garden and Tullybeg due to the ground. There was some controversy when he attempted to replace Brian Hayes with Ash Tree Garden's intended Galway Plate winning rider Danny Gilligan on bottomweight Gevrey. The stewards refused the request, judging there was no valid reason for the change, allied to Hayes not wanting to give up the ride.

Gevrey's chance was ended with a bad mistake three out, after which he was pulled up.

