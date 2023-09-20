Ballyglass Beauty takes advantage of featherweight to score comfortably for Liam Cusack

Ballyglass Beauty took advantage of bottom weight in the 3m handicap hurdle with a comfortable win under a canny ride from Charlie O'Dwyer for trainer Liam Cusack.

The 11-2 shot had been running consistently well but had repeatedly shaped as if he would enjoy the stiffest possible test over 3m and he got those conditions here as Fully Charged set a strong pace.

O'Dwyer had four lengths to make up on the front three as they turned for home but his mount's response was instantaneous and he went about hunting them down, coming upsides runner-up Call The Tune at the second-last. An agile leap at the final flight secured a smooth victory and Ballyglass Beauty went six and a half lengths clear.

Cusack said: "We said we’d take a chance of getting in the bottom of a handicap off a light weight. It was a classy-looking race but the horses coming out helped and we walked the track and thought we'd be okay.

"I said to Charlie to get him settled, creep away and ride him to get a bit of money and it worked out lovely. He’s a Westerner and most of them handle heavy. He’s a small, light type, so we thought we'd get away with soft. He stays and is consistent."

Brides Hill impresses

Gavin Cromwell's good form continued when Brides Hill landed the 2m4f mares' novice chase in impressive fashion after five months off the track.

The six-year-old was a Listed winner over fences in February but she had jumping frailties, particularly after a heavy fall at Fairyhouse on her chase debut last October. She jumped superbly here, however, and glided clear by eight lengths under Keith Donoghue.

Cromwell said: "She did it well. I was delighted with the way she jumped. Her jumping has been in and out, but we did an awful lot of schooling with her.

"Sometimes she can go down to the first and balloon it and she gave herself a fright one day at Fairyhouse. She has done similar things at home, she can go down and bank a fence. Hopefully this will be a great confidence boost for her. We’ve had this race in mind since she went out to grass as it was the ideal race for her."

The Wallpark on a roll

The Wallpark landed his third win in a row since joining trainer Gordon Elliott when he stayed on powerfully to land the 2m novice hurdle at odds of 5-2.

Broomfield Bijou was three lengths behind in second, while 8-11 favourite Bialystok rallied to finish a close third.

