'The all-weather is definitely his game' - Tyrrhenian Sea defies slow start to land Listed Quebec Stakes

Jockey Jack Mitchell believes Tyrrhenian Sea has the ability to return to Group company after he overcame a slow start to strike late and land the Listed Quebec Stakes.

The Roger Varian-trained winner made contact with fourth home Verbier after Blanchland drifted right when leaving the stalls, which resulted in Tyrrhenian Sea being forced to the back of the field.

However, the son of Dark Angel stayed on well under Mitchell to produce a powerful turn of foot and win for the first time since February 2022.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Mitchell said: "He’s had good runs on the turf but the all-weather is definitely his game. Coming into the race he was in the form of his life.

"It took us a few steps to get going but I let him do his own thing and find his rhythm. I did the Lingfield manoeuvre, which was to try to get on the pace before it quickened and, as I did, it dropped coming into the straight and he hit the line well.

"We didn’t have Lord North to deal with, but I don’t see why he can’t compete at Group level again."

Tyrrhenian Sea has now won four times on the all-weather and Alan Cooper, racing manager to owners the Niarchos family, added: "He’s been knocking at the door several times and now he’s won, which is fantastic. He’s the stable icon."

The victory brought up a double for Mitchell, who also scored in the opening 7f handicap on the Mark Rimell-trained Thapa Vc .

