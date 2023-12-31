Gigginstown's Storm Heart surges into Triumph Hurdle picture after dazzling debut for Willie Mullins

Storm Heart hardened to a best-priced 8-1 for the Triumph Hurdle after an ultimately very impressive debut performance in the juvenile maiden hurdle under Paul Townend.

The Gigginstown-owned son of Storm The Stars had an eventful passage. The leader Katonah put the brakes on at a couple of hurdles in front of him, which did not do his jumping any good, but he was able to regain his momentum and when Townend asked him to go and win his race after the second-last, the 2-5 favourite produced an instant response and quickened right away.

The manner in which his jumping confidence had been restored was shown by how he winged the last en route to a 22-length success.

It was a performance which surprised trainer Willie Mullins. He said: "That was a very good introduction. I was hoping he was alright but he looks more than alright on that performance, I was not expecting that."

"Paul thought he was very brave to come back the way he did after being blindsided at a couple of hurdles. He was impressed by his attitude and by his jumping. He showed a fair turn of foot. Coming here I thought there might be a huge amount of improvement in him and I hope there is. Everything is very positive after a performance like that."

Sir Gerhard: made a successful transition back to hurdles Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins and Townend completed doubles when 2022 Ballymore winner Sir Gerhard scored for only the second time since that Cheltenham triumph in the 2m3f hurdle .

Sir Gerhard was pulled up and fell on his last two starts over fences and the return to hurdling seemed to restore his confidence as he pulled clear of Thedevilscoachman.

Triumph Hurdle (March 15)

bet365: 5 Burdett Road, 6 Sir Gino, 8 Storm Heart, 9 Bunting, 14 Salver, Salvator Mundi, Kargese, Kala Conti, Liari 16 bar

Read these next:

Galopin Des Champs back to his best with 23-length win over Gerri Colombe in Savills Chase

'He hasn't listened to me' - angry Patrick Mullins has words with cousin Danny after incident at second-last fence

Gaelic Warrior even-money favourite for the Turners after impressive Grade 1 win - but Patrick Mullins has Cheltenham doubts

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.