Gigginstown's Storm Heart surges into Triumph Hurdle picture after dazzling debut for Willie Mullins
- 1st6Storm Heartfav2/5
- 2nd9Jeaniemacaroney9/1
- 3rd2Eagles Reign12/1
Storm Heart hardened to a best-priced 8-1 for the Triumph Hurdle after an ultimately very impressive debut performance in the juvenile maiden hurdle under Paul Townend.
The Gigginstown-owned son of Storm The Stars had an eventful passage. The leader Katonah put the brakes on at a couple of hurdles in front of him, which did not do his jumping any good, but he was able to regain his momentum and when Townend asked him to go and win his race after the second-last, the 2-5 favourite produced an instant response and quickened right away.
The manner in which his jumping confidence had been restored was shown by how he winged the last en route to a 22-length success.
It was a performance which surprised trainer Willie Mullins. He said: "That was a very good introduction. I was hoping he was alright but he looks more than alright on that performance, I was not expecting that."
"Paul thought he was very brave to come back the way he did after being blindsided at a couple of hurdles. He was impressed by his attitude and by his jumping. He showed a fair turn of foot. Coming here I thought there might be a huge amount of improvement in him and I hope there is. Everything is very positive after a performance like that."
Mullins and Townend completed doubles when 2022 Ballymore winner Sir Gerhard scored for only the second time since that Cheltenham triumph in the 2m3f hurdle.
Sir Gerhard was pulled up and fell on his last two starts over fences and the return to hurdling seemed to restore his confidence as he pulled clear of Thedevilscoachman.
Triumph Hurdle (March 15)
bet365: 5 Burdett Road, 6 Sir Gino, 8 Storm Heart, 9 Bunting, 14 Salver, Salvator Mundi, Kargese, Kala Conti, Liari 16 bar
Published on 31 December 2023inReports
Last updated 15:17, 31 December 2023
