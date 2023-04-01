'That’ll have done him the world of good' - Nicky Henderson novice helps JP McManus to 259-1 double

JP McManus, Nicky Henderson and Aidan Coleman will have more valuable prizes this month on their mind, but the combination got April off to the perfect start when Iberico Lord made it third time lucky over hurdles.

The five-year-old, winner of a French bumper, had been pitched into Grade 2 company on his British debut at Cheltenham in November before falling when beaten at Kempton on Boxing Day. However, he rallied late under Coleman in the opening 2m½f contest to score on his first start since wind surgery.

“It’s funny he’s not as quick a horse as he thinks he is,” said Henderson. “At home he tends to rush around everywhere a bit. That’ll have done him the world of good because he’s settled and finished.”

Henderson, who will step Arkle runner-up Jonbon up in trip at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, indicated Iberico Lord would not be turned out having qualified for the £100,000 novice championship final on the last day of the jumps campaign at Sandown.

“That’s definitely not it for the season,” Henderson said. "He’s won one, he’s got to win another one! We’ll keep going because he’s had a nice race and enjoyed it, whereas the time before he fell at Kempton at the last.”

Joly Maker completed a 259-1 double for McManus in the 2m3½f handicap chase that followed, with Max Kendrick riding his first winner for last month’s leading owner at the Cheltenham Festival.

Off the mark

Bryony Frost helped Tiny Tantrum get off the mark at the 16th attempt in the 2m6f handicap hurdle to provide joint-trainers Mike Murphy and Michael Keady with a first winner over jumps.

