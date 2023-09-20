'That was a very smart performance' - Sapphire Seas the star of 401-1 four-timer for William Buick and Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby added his name to the roll of honour for the Listed John Musker Stakes when Sapphire Seas sank some fancied fillies, the highlight of a 401-1 four-timer for Appleby and jockey William Buick.

Buick had previously won the feature, but it was a first for the champion trainer and Godolphin's first victory in the race since 2003.

Despite very breezy conditions, Sapphire Seas found some nice cover out of the headwind and the result wasn't in doubt once Buick pulled his mount out.

The 9-2 chance, who was stepping up in class from handicap company, swooped down the outside to deny 16-1 chance Mukaddamah, with Infinite Cosmos in third.

A daughter of Frankel, Sapphire Seas has no fancy entries and Appleby is likely to keep her at a similar level with an eye to next season.

Buick said: "That was a very smart performance from Sapphire Seas. She won a fillies' handicap at Haydock recently when she was back from a break and she could be a nice filly for next year."

Romantic start

Buick and Appleby kicked off their four-timer with Romantic Style, who landed a gamble in the 6f fillies' novice.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder had progressed from her debut at Newbury to run down front-runner Apeeling with something in hand.

The winner was backed from 9-4 in the morning into 6-4 favourite and Buick said: "Romantic Style had stepped forward for her debut and did that nicely. She picked up well and quickly put the race to bed. She's a nice prospect."

Buick and Appleby were on target in the next race, the 7f maiden, with 7-2 joint-favourite Edge Of Blue.

The son of Blue Point is one for the future as he dwarfed everything else in the paddock and could be a nice prospect for 2024.

Edge Of Blue and William Buick

Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam said: "William liked him and he seemed to be learning on the job as the race unfolded."

First Sight completed the four-timer for Buick and Appleby in the 1m1f handicap, and Merriam reflected: "I remember having a four-timer on the July course but never here and it's great at Yarmouth's big meeting of the year."

Colada collects

The opening 6f fillies' handicap was fought out by John and Thady Gosden riders Robert Havlin and Benoit de la Sayette, with the latter prevailing on 20-1 chance Zina Colada.

The winner carried the runner-up Inanna left in the closing stages but the stewards allowed the George Margarson-trained filly to keep the race.

The successful blue and yellow colours are familiar to racegoers as they are the property of local builder Francis Butler.

He said: "We won with Farhh To Shy here at Racing League night in July and we like to have a winner at our local track. This filly's dam won here and most of her foals have too. Zina Colada is the seventh."

