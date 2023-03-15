'That was a great relief' - welcome boost for syndicate after Corey's Courage strikes

Lewis Stones was among those happy the track had recovered from flooding last weekend after he sealed a double for boss Olly Murphy on Corey's Courage.

The seven-year-old scored smoothly by eight and a half lengths in the 2m4½f mares' handicap hurdle to bring a welcome change of fortune for owners AP Racing.

Spokesman Peter O'Neill said: "That was a great relief as Corey's Courage had been out of form until now and the other two horses we have in the syndicate are currently injured."

Stones kicked off the brace in the 2m4½f novice hurdle on Space Voyage, who cleared away in the straight to deliver back-to-back victories for Deva Racing.

Snowden strikes

Jamie Snowden has three runners at Cheltenham on Thursday and heads there in good form after Milldam pulled clear to win the 2m maiden hurdle.

The well-backed favourite benefitted from a recent wind operation to score by nearly four lengths under Gavin Sheehan, who rides two of Snowden's festival chances on Thursday.

Jamie Snowden has owner Neil Goulden on FaceTime after the win of Milldam

In the winner's enclosure Snowden achieved the rare feat of getting winning part-owner Neil Goulden in the post-race photograph despite the latter being at Cheltenham.

Snowden said: "I was speaking to Neil on FaceTime for the debrief and we were determined to get him in the photo somehow, so there he is on my phone!"

Read more:

. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.