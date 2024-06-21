- More
'That was a grand spare ride' - La Trinidad strikes to give David Nolan first winner for Roger Fell and Sean Murray
- 1st2La Trinidadfav5/1
- 2nd6Akkadian Thunder22/1
- 3rd5Cruyff Turnfav5/1
David Nolan ticked off another achievement in his career when riding his first winner for Roger Fell and Sean Murray on La Trinidad in the feature mile handicap.
Nolan, who had ridden four times for Fell previously before Murray joined the trainer on the licence, was partnering the seven-year-old for the first time and, despite looking in trouble in the final two furlongs, he stormed home for a length success.
Nolan told Racing TV: "That was a grand spare ride to pick up. I'd never ridden a winner for Roger as a trainer, so that's extra nice too. I was waiting and didn't think it was going to happen for ten or so strides, but it opened up just in the nick of time and he just got through."
It was a well-deserved victory at the track for the 5-1 joint-favourite, who had made the frame in his three previous outings at the North Yorkshire venue.
Nolan added: "He's a decent horse. He's seven but still has a fair bit of ability and I think they all fancied him today. I hope he can keep on rocking and rolling."
Midnite strikes
Just 25 minutes after landing the Commonwealth Cup with Inisherin, Kevin Ryan enjoyed another winner when Midnite Storm broke his maiden in the 1m2f novice contest. The three-year-old had been placed on his last five starts and deservedly got off the mark at the eighth attempt.
Rawlinson off the mark
Alistair Rawlinson struck on his first ride of the year at the track when Indie Skies obliged in the opening 7f handicap.
