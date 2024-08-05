Tadhg O’Shea rides first UK winner in ten months before he captains Great Britain and Ireland in Shergar Cup

Twelve-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea rode his first winner in Britain since October 2023 when guiding Miss Dubai to a comfortable success in the opening 1m4f handicap ..

The 42-year-old is the most successful jockey of all time in the UAE, but his last winner in the UK came on board the Jim Goldie-trained Jaminoz at Hamilton ten months ago.

“Nasir Askar owns Miss Dubai and I’ve ridden a fair few winners for him in Dubai,” said O’Shea. “He asked me if I wouldn't mind coming over to ride her and that’s how this all came about.

“It’s always great to be back and to see some nice friendly faces. When I was based in the UK back in the day, I rode plenty of winners for Denis Coakley , so it was nice to ride one for him.”

O'Shea, who partnered Laurel River to victory in the Dubai World Cup this year, will captain Great Britain and Ireland in this year’s Shergar Cup.

Laurel River and Tadhg O'Shea win the Dubai World Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

He has yet to ride a winner from his two appearances at the yearly team-based competition, but is relishing the challenge of joining teammates Seamie Heffernan and Billy Loughnane.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the Shergar Cup and to getting back to Ascot on Saturday. It’s nice to get asked back, so hopefully we can get a winner or two on the board and do our bit for the team.

“I’m then off to Japan for the World All-Star Jockeys’ Challenge, so I’m keeping busy and fit before the new season starts in Dubai.”

Penalty kick

Apotheosis made light work of a 7lb penalty in the 7f novice stakes , handing Simon and Ed Crisford their fourth winner from their last 14 runners.

