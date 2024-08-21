Racing Post logo
Reports
premium

Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International

City Of Troy and Calandagan pulled clear of the chasing pack
Ryan Moore in front, a common sight at York on Wednesday.Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Day one of the Ebor meeting became a statement day for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, and that statement was: "Catch us if you can!" In all three Group races they were either on the pace or closer to it than their main rivals, the attitude appearing to be: "If you think you can give us a start and get past us, good luck."

As it turned out, nothing was up to meeting that challenge. The Ballydoyle-Coolmore axis scooped all the trophies that mattered, left others to scrap over the handicaps and will be back on Thursday with Heavens Gate and Content. When their juggernaut is in full working order, it's folly to get in the way.

That's the rueful thought several sets of connections will now be sharing. "We knew City Of Troy was good, so why have we wasted a run butting heads with him, ending up in the hottest race of the year and getting nothing out of it?" 

