- More
Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
Day one of the Ebor meeting became a statement day for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, and that statement was: "Catch us if you can!" In all three Group races they were either on the pace or closer to it than their main rivals, the attitude appearing to be: "If you think you can give us a start and get past us, good luck."
As it turned out, nothing was up to meeting that challenge. The Ballydoyle-Coolmore axis scooped all the trophies that mattered, left others to scrap over the handicaps and will be back on Thursday with Heavens Gate and Content. When their juggernaut is in full working order, it's folly to get in the way.
That's the rueful thought several sets of connections will now be sharing. "We knew City Of Troy was good, so why have we wasted a run butting heads with him, ending up in the hottest race of the year and getting nothing out of it?"
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- 'We're not hyping, we're just telling the truth' - smarting Coolmore prove City Of Troy plaudits are justified
- There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season
- York: 'This is magnificent' - six-horse trainer Pat O'Donnell strikes with Extensio and sets sights on Royal Ascot
- City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
- Carlisle: 'It wasn't too much of a shock' - 25-1 maiden winner kickstarts double for in-form Oisin McSweeney
- 'We're not hyping, we're just telling the truth' - smarting Coolmore prove City Of Troy plaudits are justified
- There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season
- York: 'This is magnificent' - six-horse trainer Pat O'Donnell strikes with Extensio and sets sights on Royal Ascot
- City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
- Carlisle: 'It wasn't too much of a shock' - 25-1 maiden winner kickstarts double for in-form Oisin McSweeney