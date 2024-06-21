Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:55 Market Rasen

'Sometimes you have to let the horses do the talking' - Yccs Portocervo makes it three on the bounce in feature handicap chase

Sam Twiston-Davies: a 172-1 treble could have been more for the jockey at Worcester
Sam Twiston-Davies: rode Yccs Portocervo to victory Credit: Edward Whitaker
Play12 ran
15:55 Market RasenChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m 5½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Yccs Portocervo
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Vintage Fizz
    17/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Mylesfromwicklow
    fav2/1

Yccs Portocervo allayed any doubts about his rise up the ratings as he continued his winning run in the feature 2m5½f handicap chase. 

The Richard Newland and Jamie Insole-trained nine-year-old recently won a pair of hunter chases and consequently had gone up 10lb in the handicap. 

It proved of little hindrance as the consistent grey dug in to deny Vintage Fizz by a neck, securing his ninth win at 12-1 and making it 20 placed efforts from 34 starts. 

"It was a fair effort," jockey Sam Twiston-Davies told Racing TV. 

"I thought Mr Handicapper was mean putting him up to a career high, but he's proved that sometimes you have to let the horses do the talking. 

"He's a pleasure to ride and was incredibly game." 

Skelton double

Dan and Harry Skelton netted a double on the card with fancied favourites in G A Henty and River Robe. 

G A Henty was much the best in the 2m7f novice hurdle to secure his first win under rules by 11 lengths, while River Robe was a ready winner of the 2m½f mares' handicap hurdle. 

Perfect Job

A Dublin Job looks a smart prospect for trainer Harry Derham after a decisive win in the 2m3f handicap chase extended his unbeaten record over fences. 

The 15-8 favourite made a successful chasing debut last month under Paul O'Brien and the pair reconvened to score by 11 lengths. 

Welcome win

Hertfordshire trainer Clare Hobson enjoyed her first winner in 438 days when Warner's Cross delivered in division one of the 2m4½f handicap hurdle. 

