Six winners from eight runners: Ben Brookhouse's brilliant run continues as Ray Vonn strikes

The superb run of Ben Brookhouse continued when Ray Vonn landed the 6f handicap to make it six winners from the trainer’s last eight runners.

The three-year-old justified 100-30 favouritism under Harry Davies to record his first success for Brookhouse.

Ray Vonn had demonstrated some promising form since joining Brookhouse from Gay Kelleway, including when third behind subsequent Royal Ascot winner Docklands at Kempton in April.

“He’s always been pretty consistent,” said Brookhouse. “It’s my mistake that I got suckered into running him over seven furlongs in the Racing League and he did too much.

“It was just a case of whether he’d handle the ground because we weren’t sure. His action looked like he would and Harry said he was fine.”

Ray Vonn is entered at Leicester on Tuesday when he could be partnered by Bradley Furniss, the son of Craig who runs the Moorgate Racing syndicate which owns the son of Galileo Gold.

“We’ll see how he comes out of today,” said Brookhouse. “The owner’s son is an apprentice and I’ve said to him from day one we’ll try and get a win with his kid on in his own colours, so he might rock up at Leicester with Bradley on his back taking a penalty off.”

Brookhouse’s other runner, I Still Have Faith, failed to make it seven from nine for the yard's hot streak when second in the closing 1m2f handicap won by the Saaed bin Suroor-trained Dubai Souq.

Welcome winner

I Still Have Faith’s rider Tom Marquand did enjoy success earlier on the card aboard Rhubarb in the 5f handicap, ending trainer Richard Price’s 439-day wait for a winner.

Relationship rekindled

No trainer saddled more domestic runners and winners for Amo Racing in 2020 than Ralph Beckett, and his first representative for the operation for two seasons made a successful debut.

Poniros justified 7-4 favouritism in the 1m½f maiden under Hector Crouch, a first runner since Kia Joorabchian moved all his Amo horses away from Beckett in the summer of 2021.

Read these next:

'I thought she'd win' - Last Applause justifies Brian Ellison's confidence with breakthrough success

'He's well bred and his heart's in the right place' - 1.9 million guineas purchase Euphoric scores on debut

Emma Lavelle hails owner as Queen Antoinette scores after 826-day absence

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.