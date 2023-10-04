'I thought she'd win' - Last Applause justifies Brian Ellison's confidence with breakthrough success

Last Applause justified confidence both in the market and from her trainer Brian Ellison to get off the mark in the 7f novice.

The juvenile, third of 11 when a 66-1 shot on her debut at Newcastle last month, was sent off significantly shorter to build on that promising effort and the 2-1 joint-favourite duly scored by three and quarter lengths under Ben Robinson.

“I thought she’d win,” said Ellison. “She’s improved from her first run and even today, Ben said the ground was soft enough for her, so she did well.

“I think the all-weather suits her and the turf suits her, but I wouldn’t run her too many times on heavy ground like today. You just want to get that win out the way."

Ellison may wait until next season before running his daughter of Acclamation again, adding: “We think she’ll be a nice filly. She’s won now and whether she’d run again I don’t know.”

Course specialists

Ice Max was last seen in Listed company but the Karl Burke-trained two-year-old appreciated the drop in class to make a successful handicap debut in the feature 7f nursery.

The son of Dark Angel broke his maiden here in August before finishing seventh in the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster’s Leger meeting and he made it two from two at the North Yorkshire venue when scoring by 11 lengths off a mark of 80 under Clifford Lee.

Crack The Kode was another who appreciated the return to Catterick and he was steered to victory by Tom Eaves in the 5f nursery. Kevin Ryan’s gelded son of Kodi Bear finished last of eight at Thirsk when sent off favourite last time, but got back to winning ways at the scene of his only previous victory, which came off 5lb lower in August.

