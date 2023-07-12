'She’s the most laid-back horse I’ve trained' - Travel Candy a smart claim by Brian Ellison

Brian Ellison’s decision to claim Travel Candy from a Beverley race in May paid off as the daughter of Dandy Man landed the 5f nursery.

The two-year-old filly justified 6-5 favouritism on her final start for Kevin Coleman before being bought for £6,500 by Ellison.

Travel Candy was third when upped to six furlongs in a York seller on her first start for new connections last month, but she appreciated the return to the minimum trip here to score on her handicap debut under Ben Robinson.

“The six got her beat at York,” said Ellison. "She’s tough and a good claim for the owner. She’s the most laid-back horse I’ve trained.”

Travel Candy’s owner Keith Brown enjoyed Group 3 success when Top Notch Tonto, also trained by Ellison, won Haydock’s Superior Mile in 2013.

Ellison said: “I know he buys cheap horses but Keith puts a lot into it and it’s nice to have a winner for him.”

Ellison will be hoping to land a more valuable prize at a North Yorkshire track on Saturday, with his Prix du Cadran third Tashkhan entered in the John Smith's Silver Cup at York.

He said “Everything’s fine with Tashkhan, we just need rain. I think it’s the same with the favourite [Hamish]. He’ll be declared anyway.”

Long-awaited win

The 2m handicap was won by the Jim Goldie-trained Baez, who was recording a first success at the 15th attempt under Paul Mulrennan.

Mulrennan was later denied a double when second to the Sean Kirrane-ridden Rain Cap in the 7f handicap.

