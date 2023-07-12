'This looked like a race we could win' - busy The Good Biscuit tastes second win in four days

The Good Biscuit made hay of his rapid return to action when making it two wins in four days with an impressive success in the 6f novice.

Victorious in a selling contest at Leicester on Saturday, the son of Sixties Icon proved he is in the winning groove when scoring by five lengths under Charlie Bishop.

"He's backed up quite well. He was fresh and well on Monday morning so we thought this looked like a race we could win," winning trainer Jack Channon said.

"He's got a good constitution so it was a straightforward decision after he ate up. One of his main rivals [Doddie's Impact] was taken out, but he still did it well."

The Good Biscuit is likely to step into nursery company next, but already proved to be an extra bonus for his owners, Power Geneva Ltd & Partner, having failed to sell following his Leicester win.

Channon added: "He went unsold so we brought him home, and he's probably had to run to about the same as he did last time, but when we go into nurseries it'll be tougher."

The trainer enjoyed an across-the-card double, having also struck with Make It Easy in the 5f fillies' maiden at Catterick.

Doyle delight

Hollie Doyle enjoyed a 389-1 treble on the card, headlined by the evergreen ten-year-old Just That Lord's victory in the concluding 5f handicap at 9-1.

Doyle also struck on 100-30 chance This Ones For Fred in the 1m4f selling handicap, as well as 8-1 chance Defying Orders' success in the 6f nursery.

Read these next:

'We thought last week that she was never better' - Dun Na Sead putting it together for Cotter

'We've had to play the waiting game' - bridesmaid Handel finally gets first win at the 21st attempt

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.