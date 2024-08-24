- More
'She's going to win the Cup!' - Melbourne may beckon after Magical Zoe runs away with the Ebor
- 1st8Magical Zoefav11/2
- 2nd19Kihavah25/1
- 3rd21Oneforthegutter25/1
- 4th13Epic Poet10/1
Amid the screams and shouts that followed a Sky Bet Ebor won by an Irish-trained stayer owned by two Scottish brothers, the loudest noise in York's paddock was made by a young guy with an Australian accent.
"She's going to win! She's going to win! She's going to win the Cup!" declared the man, who sported an identical grey-checked jacket to the compatriot standing next to him. The Cup he referred to will be run in Melbourne on November's first Tuesday. Should Magical Zoe travel to the other side of the world, it will be an addendum to an unconventional plan. That plan came off extraordinarily well.
This was a Sky Bet Ebor plundered by a mare who made her Flat debut at the age of six. Having prepared her to finish second and then fourth at consecutive Cheltenham Festivals, Henry de Bromhead was asked by brothers Paddy and Scott Bryceland to turn their jumper into something completely different. Given that Magical Zoe has now won Britain's most valuable Flat handicap and earned a place in the £4.4 million Lexus Melbourne Cup, it can safely be said De Bromhead will get top marks when the Brycelands conduct his next appraisal.
Published on inReports
Last updated
