- More
'She's definitely a black-type filly' - Cieren Fallon excited by juvenile Jewelry after sparkling debut
- 1st8Jewelry14/1
- 2nd1Toomuchforme3/1
- 3rd12Musical Angelfav5/2
Economics broke his maiden for William Haggas in the Sheikh Isa silks at Newbury in April and the same connections unleashed smart two-year-old debutante Jewelry, who made a sparkling start to her racing career in the 6f fillies' novice.
The Wootton Bassett filly drifted from 10-1 to 14-1 before the off, with connections revealing she had not been too vigorously tested before her first run. Yet victory never looked in doubt as she quickened two and a half lengths clear.
The Coolmore-bred filly cost 280,000gns as a yearling.
"She did a good piece of work and we thought highly of her," jockey Cieren Fallon told Sky Sports Racing. "We just wanted to educate her and she had a hell of a blow, so she'll improve.
"We didn't think she'd do that, it's come off natural ability. It was very convincing and she's definitely a black-type filly in the making.
"She's got a lot of natural speed, so the further you go the more impressive she'll be. The main thing today was to educate her, which we did."
Double up
Billy Loughnane completed a double with victory in the Listed Highclere Thoroughbred Racing St Hugh's Stakes aboard Englemere.
The George Boughey-trained filly recovered from a slow start to finish strongly and defeat Kaadi by a neck. The 87-rated filly had finished down the field in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and this was her third success after victories at Catterick and Carlisle.
Loughnane also steered Hopewell Rock to victory for Boughey in the mile maiden. The New Bay colt was cut to 14-1 (from 66) for the Royal Lodge by Paddy Power.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Deauville: 'Being ridden differently was the key to' - George Boughey looks forward to Group 1 targets for Soprano
- Dundalk: Ameerat Jumaira flies home to defeat two better-fancied stablemates in Red God Handicap
- Chepstow: 'I’d certainly use him again' - apprentice Joe Leavy continues red-hot form
- Salisbury: Ross Coakley calls the tune on Qilin Queen as Popmaster outing awaits
- Trainer finally ends wait for a winner after six years and 228 runners - now he 'hopes we can build on it'
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Paddy Power Premier League odds boost: get enhanced 35-1 odds for Manchester United to beat Fulham
- Bag up to £280 with the best Premier League betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds with Sky Bet for Manchester United to wear red tonight against Fulham
- Deauville: 'Being ridden differently was the key to' - George Boughey looks forward to Group 1 targets for Soprano
- Dundalk: Ameerat Jumaira flies home to defeat two better-fancied stablemates in Red God Handicap
- Chepstow: 'I’d certainly use him again' - apprentice Joe Leavy continues red-hot form
- Salisbury: Ross Coakley calls the tune on Qilin Queen as Popmaster outing awaits
- Trainer finally ends wait for a winner after six years and 228 runners - now he 'hopes we can build on it'
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Paddy Power Premier League odds boost: get enhanced 35-1 odds for Manchester United to beat Fulham
- Bag up to £280 with the best Premier League betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds with Sky Bet for Manchester United to wear red tonight against Fulham