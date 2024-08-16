'She's definitely a black-type filly' - Cieren Fallon excited by juvenile Jewelry after sparkling debut

Economics broke his maiden for William Haggas in the Sheikh Isa silks at Newbury in April and the same connections unleashed smart two-year-old debutante Jewelry , who made a sparkling start to her racing career in the 6f fillies' novice.

The Wootton Bassett filly drifted from 10-1 to 14-1 before the off, with connections revealing she had not been too vigorously tested before her first run. Yet victory never looked in doubt as she quickened two and a half lengths clear.

The Coolmore-bred filly cost 280,000gns as a yearling.

"She did a good piece of work and we thought highly of her," jockey Cieren Fallon told Sky Sports Racing. "We just wanted to educate her and she had a hell of a blow, so she'll improve.

"We didn't think she'd do that, it's come off natural ability. It was very convincing and she's definitely a black-type filly in the making.

"She's got a lot of natural speed, so the further you go the more impressive she'll be. The main thing today was to educate her, which we did."

Double up

Billy Loughnane completed a double with victory in the Listed Highclere Thoroughbred Racing St Hugh's Stakes aboard Englemere .

The George Boughey-trained filly recovered from a slow start to finish strongly and defeat Kaadi by a neck. The 87-rated filly had finished down the field in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and this was her third success after victories at Catterick and Carlisle.

Loughnane also steered Hopewell Rock to victory for Boughey in the mile maiden. The New Bay colt was cut to 14-1 (from 66) for the Royal Lodge by Paddy Power.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.