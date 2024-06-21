'She's coming of age, just like her jockey' - Billy Loughnane's brilliant week continues with Soprano's Sandringham success

Billy Loughnane's brilliant Royal Ascot script continued to roll on when Soprano provided him with a second winner at the prestigious meeting this week with success in the Sandringham Stakes.

The 18-year-old rider is rising up the ranks rapidly having been crowned last year's champion apprentice before taking his career to another level with his breakthrough win at the royal meeting aboard Rashabar in Tuesday's Coventry Stakes . And he had to wait just three days for his next big victory.

Having been marooned towards the centre of the track, the George Boughey -trained Soprano and Loughnane rocketed home to clinch glory by half a length from Strutting, who nearly provided Australian-based British jockey Rachel King with a memorable win.

"It means a lot to ride a winner for George as he's massive for keeping me going after I rode out my claim," Loughnane said. "It's a dream come true [to ride another winner] and the week just keeps getting better and better.

"When you get the feeling [of a winner] you always want to have it again. I thought I might get one on Fouroneohfever [in the King George V], which didn't happen and it was a bit frustrating, but I have a few nice rides left."

On the winner, he added: "I wanted to be a bit further forward than I was, but I also wanted cover as the wind has been so strong. Those horses who have been making the running have been in trouble because of it. She showed some very good form as a two-year-old and she's got a lot of ability."

Soprano (left) storms to Sandringham Stakes success under Billy Loughnane Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Soprano gave Boughey his third Royal Ascot triumph, but a trip to the meeting had not been at the forefront of the trainer's mind initially.

"Unlucky doesn't quite quantify her career, but huge credit has to go to Harry [Herbert, racing manager of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing]," Boughey said. "We had a long phone call the other morning as I wanted to go to Carlisle and he wanted to go to Royal Ascot.

"She's been a filly who we've always held in really high regard, and I thought we had to try the mile here in the end as she hit the line so strongly on her last run at Musselburgh.

"She's taken a while to relax at home, but she was as quiet as a lamb saddling up today. Billy gave her a great ride and she's coming of age now – just like her jockey."

Uluru took third spot ahead of Indelible, while the 7-2 favourite Kitty Rose finished fifth.

