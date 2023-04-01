'She's a very exciting prospect' - Pensee Du Jour showcases her Classic potential at Saint-Cloud

Classic prospect Pensee Du Jour took a big step towards realising the lofty ambitions harboured for her by the Wildenstein family and trainer Andre Fabre with a dominant performance at Saint-Cloud on Saturday.

New stable jockey Bauyrhzan Murzabayev rode Pensee Du Jour for the first time in the Group 3 Prix Penelope, but there was no change of tactics, with the four-time German champion allowing his mount to use her stride. Library, one of two Aidan O'Brien-trained runners, was only briefly able to match strides before conceding the battle for the lead.

Ryan Moore settled Be Happy, Coolmore's other challenger, in midfield but Pensee Du Jour was never really threatened and lengthened clear of her rivals early in the straight en route to recording a two-and-a-half-length victory over Sea Of Roses, with a further three quarters of a length back to Be Happy.

"She did it very well and with the runners from Ireland and England, it was a competitive race," said Anthony Stroud, racing and bloodstock advisor to Diane Wildenstein's Ballymore Thoroughbreds. "She had the advantage of having two runs this season but, in my view, she's got a wonderful stride and a great action, and is a very nice filly.

"When she won the Listed here last time I felt the same. It would be great if someone else could make the running, but it's very hard to hold her back with such a big stride. She's a very exciting prospect."

While Murzabayev was clear that Pensee Du Jour would have no difficulty in staying a mile and a half, the Oaks is not a priority at this stage with the Prix de Diane Longines her major target for the first half of the year.

Stroud said: "Before this race we thought we might put her away until the Prix de Diane, but I notice that the dates this year are different for the Prix Saint-Alary [May 16] and we might have to look at that option. But it's entirely up to Andre to make that call once we see how the filly is.

"The jockey said he feels she'll be better the further she goes. Andre pointed out that she's still very wintry and when the better weather comes, she'll improve."

Sky Bet make Pensee Du Jour their 4-1 second favourite for the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on June 18, while she is a 33-1 chance with both Betfair and Ladbrokes for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev debriefs Andre Fabre and Anthony Stroud after the Prix Penelope

The Andrew Balding-trained Sea Of Roses was pretty free in the early stages under Ioritz Mendizabal and can be marked up for her fine effort in second.

"She's in the Irish Oaks at this stage and I think Andrew is looking at a race back here some time in May," said John Wright, in whose Weldspec Glasgow colours Sea Of Roses runs. "She likes a bit softer ground and she's run absolutely great."

Moore was out of luck later on the card aboard Angel Bleu in the Group 3 Prix Edmond Blanc, which went the way of Godolphin's Tribalist who denied The Revenant and Facteur Cheval under Mickael Barzalona.

