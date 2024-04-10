'She’s a nice filly to go forward with' - Dominic Ffrench Davis thrilled with latest winner for Amo Racing

Dominic Ffrench Davis was delighted to see Enchanting Empress set the benchmark for his juvenile squad with a winning debut in the 5f maiden.

Owned by Amo Racing, the daughter of Sergei Prokofiev finished three-quarters of a length clear of Kaadi to confirm the promise Ffrench Davis had been seeing from her at home.

He said: "We’re delighted with her as she was giving us all the right signs at home. She came off the bridle quite quickly and it looks like she’ll want six furlongs in time, but she’s a nice filly to go forward with.

"Robson Aguiar breaks them in and does a very good job. They’re very well educated by the time they come over and she was very professional."

Ffrench Davis enjoyed a career-best campaign last year with 23 winners on the Flat. He has already landed big-race success this term with Mr Professor in the Lincoln and he is hopeful for his team of two-year-olds.

"It’s good for one to go in now," he said. "It’s nice to have a yardstick at this stage, something to compare with the others."

Happy Hughes

Richard Hughes continued his red-hot form when No Half Measures made it two wins in a row in the 6f novice.

The Lambourn trainer secured his eighth success in the past fortnight – and 16th in 2024 – when the three-year-old filly scored by three-quarters of a length. Hughes has an overall strike-rate of 31 per cent this year.

