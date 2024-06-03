'She won with a fair bit in hand again' - Blenheim Star follows up recent Ripon success for William Knight

Newmarket trainer William Knight was operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate heading into Monday, and Blenheim Star continued both her and her trainer’s good form when following up victory at Ripon four days ago with a win in the mile handicap.

The 11-4 chance defied a 6lb penalty to score eased down under Cieren Fallon.

"I'm very happy she defied her penalty," Knight said. "You never know backing them up, or running on a different type of track.

"Cieren gave her a sensible ride and she won with a fair bit in hand again. It's nice when they handle a track like Brighton as you're always happy to go back. Hopefully there's more improvement in her, I think she'd benefit for a step up to a mile and a quarter.

"We're delighted. Long may the form of the yard continue."

Speedy maiden

Mutamanni justified 4-9 favouritism by a length in the 5½f maiden under Jim Crowley for trainer George Boughey.

The three-year-old took an early lead and was the all-the-way winner despite a persistent challenge from 22-1 chance Big Time Rascal.

“He got lonely in front, but when the other horse came to him he went again,” Crowley told Sky Sports Racing. “He’d be better taking a lead but it’s hard to find another horse quick enough to do that.”

Seaside specialist

Shalfa proved her love of Brighton with a 12-1 victory in the 1m2f handicap.

The Lydia Richards-trained mare has won four times in her career, with three of those coming at the seaside track.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.