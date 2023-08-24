'She picked up fierce well' - Shecouldbeanything storms to Listed victory for Gordon Elliott

The Gordon Elliott-trained Shecouldbeanything stormed to success in the rain when landing the Listed Tote Handicap Hurdle over 2m1f under Jack Kennedy to justify 2-1 favouritism.

The six-year-old mare has been prolific for the Elliott yard, this being her fifth success in nine starts under rules, and she ran with plenty of credit on her previous start in a competitive handicap hurdle at Galway when beaten only three lengths in fifth.

Already a dual Listed winner, Shecouldbeanything was settled in mid-division throughout under Kennedy before a move was made approaching two out when the mare put in a flying leap to challenge the leaders. Once popped the question, she asserted with a potent turn of foot to build a three-length lead approaching the last.

After safely negotiating the final flight, she ran on smartly for a six-length success with the Cian Collins-trained Mighty Tom staying on into second.

Speaking to Racing TV, winning jockey Kennedy said: "She did it very well. We went a good gallop the whole way and she was probably just in her comfort zone where she was. As soon as we straightened up and I got after her, she picked up fierce well.

"I thought the two mistakes at Galway probably cost her being right in the mix, so it's great to get this win. She was only doing what she had to do on the run-in. She's decent and hopefully can keep progressing. She handled that ground fine as well."

Nurburgring wins on hurdles debut

Joseph O'Brien saddled the winner of the opening 2m1f maiden hurdle when 7-4 favourite Nurburgring held off the challenge of Thats Jet to score by half a length. The three-year-old had six starts on the Flat and landed a maiden at Navan over 1m5f in April.

