Sean Bowen completes double aboard impressive novice hurdle winner Vocito

Vocito cruised to success in the feature 2m novice hurdle to secure a double on the card for jockey Sean Bowen.

The 8-11 favourite, who was making just his third start for trainer Olly Murphy, made it back-to-back wins over course and distance, having landed a maiden hurdle here last month.

"He was quite a cheap horse and he's improved each time for Olly," Bowen told Sky Sports Racing.

"Today was probably the first time he's really switched off and wasn't running tense and actually breathing properly, and I think that's what brought on the improvement."

The first leg of Bowen's double came when the Martin Keighley-trained She Has Notions obliged at 12-1 in the opening 2m4f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old was making his first start in 150 days but showed no signs of ring-rust as he drew away by two and a half lengths to break his maiden.

Welcome win

Indian Sunbird flew home after the last to spring a 20-1 surprise in the 2m7f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old bagged his first success in 13 starts by four and a half lengths under Harry Bannister, providing Yorkshire trainer Sara Ender with her first jumps winner in 374 days.

Fine debut

Queen Of The Vale made a fine start to her career when she landed the 2m mares' bumper by two lengths under Gavin Sheehan for trainer Jamie Snowden.

