- More
Ryan Moore leads, the rest follow as York's far rail is in danger of becoming fashionable again
Does anyone else remember a time – perhaps it's just me – when most Flat races were run along a rail or at least in reasonable proximity to one? Round-course races would follow the innermost line. Big-field handicaps up the straight would split in the middle and two large groups would muddle their way towards either side of the track.
We all have to be careful when dredging up generalised memories from more than ten years ago, but that's how I remember things when I first started taking an interest, with much less of the unsupported wandering about in the middle which is such a feature of the modern British Flat race. That's one reason why the outcome of the Yorkshire Oaks was so pleasing.
Wednesday's action had shown that the far side of York's straight was, at the very least, not a bad place to be. And yet the field for the fillies' and mares' Group 1, on emerging from the final bend, did that familiar thing of wobbling out into mid-track rather than sticking to the rail. Why, oh why?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- York: 'It's so important to get a winner here' - Karl Burke sets Champions Day target for Thunder Run after winning sponsor's race
- An alarm bell rang loud for British racing on a York day that began with sobering news
- Analysis: imagine how good Content will be when she learns to chill - the Breeders' Cup looks right up her street
- Lingfield: ‘It’s been a good season’ - James Evans highlights target for Dream Composer after American Rose success
- Newton Abbot: trainer Barry Brennan lands first jumps winner of the year in 80-1 shock
- York: 'It's so important to get a winner here' - Karl Burke sets Champions Day target for Thunder Run after winning sponsor's race
- An alarm bell rang loud for British racing on a York day that began with sobering news
- Analysis: imagine how good Content will be when she learns to chill - the Breeders' Cup looks right up her street
- Lingfield: ‘It’s been a good season’ - James Evans highlights target for Dream Composer after American Rose success
- Newton Abbot: trainer Barry Brennan lands first jumps winner of the year in 80-1 shock