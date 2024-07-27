Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 LingfieldHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 LingfieldHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:40 York

Rage Of Bamby puts connections in the money after showing her rivals a clean pair of heels

Rage Of Bamby and Charles Bishop win the Sk Bet Dash at York
Rage Of Bamby and Charlie Bishop win the Sky Bet Dash at YorkCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play14 ran
14:40 YorkFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 6fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Rage Of Bamby
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Korker
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    14Rock Opera
    25/1

Rage Of Bamby ran away with a competitive Sky Bet Dash Handicap with a telling burst of speed at the furlong marker to provide a decent payday for the Hot To Trot racing syndicate as well as trainer Eve Johnson Houghton and jockey Charlie Bishop.

Bishop told Racing TV: "We were dropping her back to five [furlongs] for a time to get her to relax but she relaxed great. I was off the bridle a little bit sooner than I thought but she's hit the line well."

Rage Of Bamby finished third in the Rockfel Stakes at two and Bishop believes that, after winning the lion's share of £75,000 in a big handicap, she has earned the right to move back into Pattern company.

"She's a very talented filly who's been very frustrating and we don't think she's fulfilled her potential at all really. She's always shown that at home, she's never lost it and while she was back in a handicap today, I guess she'll probably go for something a little bit more sexy now," he added.

Night On Earth and Charlie Todd win the Jump Jockeys Nunthorpe at York
Night On Earth and Charlie Todd win the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe at YorkCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Charlie Todd on top in jump jockeys' Flat challenge

Charlie Todd earned bragging rights for the next 12 months after driving Night On Earth to victory in the Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe. 

Todd set sail for home outside the two-furlong marker and had to resist the late charge from a wave of challengers, led by last year’s winning combination of Micheal Nolan and Soul Seeker.

"That was very different and a great thrill," said Todd. "It's a race I've wanted to ride in for the last two years but couldn't get a ride. You get a good start and then you let him dictate, you're just a passenger. I felt the others coming to my girths but I always felt like I was digging out deep."

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content

France correspondent

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:40 YorkPlay
Sky Bet Dash Handicap14 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Rage Of Bamby
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Korker
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    14Rock Opera
    25/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers